High school students organize post-holiday donation drive

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — These West Scranton High School students are used to seeing each other on computer screens. They’re gathering in person this week for a project they’re not getting extra credit for doing. They’ve asked the community to help them collect clothing and nonperishable food for families affected financially by the pandemic.

“We wanted to do it after Christmas because there are so many drives around the Christmas season. We wanted to do something after. We just really wanted to give back to the community during this pandemic. We can’t do a lot with school because we’re virtual, so we wanted to make sure we did this,” said senior Molly Dougherty.

The West Scranton senior class officers organized the drive mostly by text and pitched the idea to their teachers.

The food collected will go to two different area food banks, and the clothes are headed to the NEPA Youth Shelter.

“This year was hard for everyone,” said senior Marytere Quintana. “I think the community as a whole definitely felt the impact. Small businesses were shut down. And so, people really didn’t have as much as they did before. I think it’s really important that we come together, and we just give back and, kind of, just make everything a little easier for everybody.”

Marilyn Hart is a West Scranton alumna and dropped off a carload of groceries for her fellow Invaders.

“It just goes to show you that there’s far more good than there is the opposite,” Hart said.

Anyone wishing to donate can drop off food or clothing at the West Scranton High School gym through the end of the week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.