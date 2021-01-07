Neighbor pushes for apartment to follow new trash rules

National-World

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) — The rules for trash collection in Omaha are clear. Garbage must be placed in the new containers for more efficient pickup. But tenants in an Omaha apartment complex apparently didn’t get the memo.

After improving his property Kevin Micek says plans to sell had gone in the trash right next door.

Kevin Micek said, “This is like living next to the city dump.”

Kevin says garbage for a six-plex next door hasn’t been emptied in more than a month.

“This is a health hazard, this is drawing all kinds of critters and animals, unhealthy animals dragging garbage all over the place, it’s disgusting,” said Kevin.

Wednesday is trash pickup day in the neighborhood, but the city’s new collection contract excludes old containers that tenants have been using.

“All these old containers here the city will not empty,” said Kevin.

Kevin says the city’s new trash containers lay here empty and the new recycling bins are filled with items that are unacceptable like food and garbage that’s not going to be taken away.

Management of the apartment building changed hands on December 1. The new landlord, Red Key Real Estate says tenants haven’t complained about overflow trash.

After I told them about the mess a company maintenance man came to clean up.

“It took you less than four hours, what it’s taken me seven weeks, so I’m extremely happy about that,” said Kevin.

The management company will notify occupants of the six apartments to use the city provided two garbage and two recycling containers. More can be leased from FCC Environmental Services.

“He’s going to have to make several trips I’m afraid,” said Kevin.

Kevin hopes the landlord pays for more containers, so another eyesore doesn’t grow so close to his property.

“Maybe I can list it on the market and actually have some interested buyers,” said Kevin.

Omaha’s supervisor for trash collection says if the wrong cans are being used or if the recycle bins are filled with improper waste, a city inspector will first educate a property owner on the rules.

The city may also provide a one-time courtesy cleanup. But overflowing garbage, which’s an ongoing nuisance that could lead to a violation and cleanup order.

