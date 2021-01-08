Leather bracelets raise money for victims thanks to Nashville man

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — A Nashville man, who used to work at Wild Beaver Saloon on 2nd Avenue, found a way to give back to victims affected by the Christmas Day bombing.

George Boettcher owns and operates his own metal wear and leather business out of his Nashville basement workshop. It’s called Brunner’s Metalwear and Leather and he makes anything from belts, bags, even leather body armor.

But when he heard of the bombing affecting a street he knew well; he found a way to help with his own business he started in 2013.

He designed and put together leather bracelets stamped with the words “2nd Ave. Strong”. All proceeds go toward the bombing victims.

“I didn’t want to use ‘Nashville Strong,’ that seemed overused. Or 6-1-5 seemed overused,” Boettcher says.

So, he came up with the phrase “2nd Ave. Strong” and already has sold over 150 and is making 100 each day to keep up with demand.

“They already got a bunch of people coming over today (Wednesday) to pick them up at Feed Nashville.”

Wednesday afternoon, under the pedestrian bridge, the Feed Nashville food drive is underway. At the event 2nd Avenue workers are giving back to other 2nd Avenue victims.

That’s also where Boettcher’s bracelets are bought and worn, which Feed Nashville Director, Brin Schooley, wanted to include.

“He created the first batch of 100 and those are gone,” says Schooley. “And he just brought another 100.”

“I feel like, you know, what one bracelet going to do? But when you add it all up, you know, that money does come in,” Boettcher comments.

To purchase a bracelet email feednashville@gmail.com.

