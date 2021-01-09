Training essential workers with a hands-on approach

National-World

Frackville, PA (WNEP) — “Training essential workers.” – That’s a commonly used saying at the Schuylkill Technology Center North Campus near Frackville.

“For me, I just learn better hands-on. It just comes naturally to me. It’s easier to learn in this type of environment instead of trying to figure it out on a screen,” said Kelcie Wasser, a Diesel Technology student.

The trade school, which has a campus in Frackville and another one near Minersville takes a hands-on learning approach.

Right now students are in a hybrid model, but when they’re in class, they’re able to learn whichever trade they sign up for and get real-world training at school, working toward jobs that are needed and deemed essential.

“While students and people are looking for jobs and can’t find work, we have students going right out into the field. Our program is jumping. There’s a lot of people who want to come here because parents are finding out it’s not just all about students coming here just to work, it’s about learning and becoming knowledgeable in the areas that they need to,” said Tom Buff, a Diesel Technology instructor.

STC offers nearly two dozen fields of study for 12 public school districts across Schuylkill County.

Offering everything from automotive technology to construction and carpentry and careers in the health industry. Students say the experience of learning here, instead of virtually has been very beneficial.

“For me, when I’m sitting down I tend to get bored and when I’m up and active, I’m just up,” said Bryan Nunez, a Diesel Technology student.

