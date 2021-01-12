Community puts together car parade for boy battling cancer

National-World

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A parade of encouragement took place Sunday in Natomas for a young boy battling cancer.

Police, firefighters, friends, family and neighbors all turned out to support Ojas Ranade, who had beat cancer five years ago, but recently, he and his family were told it had come back and spread to his brain.

Organizers said they put together this parade to show him they’re behind his fight a second time.

“I think that they love me so much,” Ojas said.

“I really expected 20, 30 cars, and that was going to be awesome,” said family friend Jeffrey Belaski. “To see what came out of the community, and what people are willing to do and put up the signs and everything in the cars, it’s really heartwarming.”

“It’s our honor, truly, to be here for him when he needs it the most. And were so excited to have so much support for him, and we just want to continue on his journey back to health,” said Arianna Duran, another family friend.

