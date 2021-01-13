Fire displaces family of 10

National-World

HONOLULU (KITV) — A family of ten is without a home Tuesday night.

At about 3:30 p.m. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a two-alarm building fire at 94-286 Kahuawai Street in the Waipahu area.

Upon arrival, personnel found a two-story home with smoke and flames coming from the front and left side of the home.

The second floor was fully involved with flames emanating from all sides.

The fire was under control at 4:04 p.m.

The second floor’s roof collapsed as a result of the fire.

All ten residents were able to get out of the house safely. One man suffered from smoke inhalation after attempting to fight the fire with a garden hose. He was transported to Queen’s West.

American Red Cross is helping the family.

The fire is currently under investigation.

