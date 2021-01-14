‘Dream Now, Travel Later’ packages aiding Nashville’s tourism economy during pandemic

National-World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The coronavirus pandemic has hit Nashville hard. With tourism being our city’s biggest money maker, 2020 was a dry year to say the least.

“It’s truly been devastating. Tourism is such a big part of our economy, so for it to come to almost a halt for so many months, it has been devastating,” said Deanna Ivey, executive VP of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

But with vaccines now available and COVID cases slowing down, Nashvillians are hoping for a brighter 2021.

So that’s how “Dream Now, Travel Later” was created. It’s a customizable travel package that includes a Music City gift box now, and two total access passes for later.

Upon purchase, you’ll receive a gift box of unique, locally-made items and treats.

Then, visitors can choose tickets from 30 different attractions that make Nashville so iconic.

“It’s the Frist, they may come for the new Picasso exhibit, its the Grand Ole Opry, it’s the Ryman. It’s the Zoo, if you want to come in the summer or spring,” Ivey said. “It’s all the main attractions in Nashville and they can have their choice.”

The packages are offered at a discounted price of $245 and never expire, which is key in these uncertain times.

“Just to get people thinking about summer and fall. We want them to come back, it’s just a matter of time,” Ivey said.

