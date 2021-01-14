Georgia facilities distributing COVID-19 vaccine caught holding back supply

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The COVID-19 vaccine made its way into Georgia last month and still it’s hard to come by.

In a few weeks, Li Wang will turn 65-years-old, believing he would then be eligible to receive the vaccine; however, when he called the Suburban Medical Center in Peachtree Corners, he was turned away for not being one of their patients.

“When I called them, this was just after I watched it on the news and when I mentioned to them that I learned from the news that this is not supposed to happen you’re supposed to give it to everyone and they said no it’s only for our patients,” Wang said.

It’s a common concern throughout the state and Governor Brian Kemp said cannot happen.

“Let me be clear, if you are a provider who has signed a contract with the state and are receiving vaccines, we expect you to be administering those doses quickly and as safely as possible. If this issue continues the state will take possession of those doses and ensure that vaccinations continue,” Kemp said.

CBS46 contacted several of the 174 vaccination sites listed on the state’s website. Most had a waiting list or were out of the vaccine. We did find another spot, the Gwinnett Clinic in Lawrenceville, who told us they were providing the vaccine to their patients first.

“If there’s a location and they have the vaccine they should vaccinate people who qualify according to state criteria,” Wang said. “I think that’s a little unfair especially in view of the rampant virus situation.”

CBS46 contacted the Suburban Medical Center and informed them of the Governor’s concerns after a staff member told our Adam Murphy that only patients were allowed to receive the vaccine. Still, the Governor insists that vaccination sites cannot reserve doses for their patients only regardless of supply.

