Bighorn sheep tussle and cuddle at breakfast

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KCNC) — Every morning, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers feed bighorn sheep in the Rampart herd in Colorado Springs, to prepare for a conservation relocation effort. And they get to observe some classic family dynamics when the herd comes for breakfast.

They shovel apple pulp and hay into the area — training the sheep to eat at that spot.

“Bighorn sheep watch from high in an old quarry near Garden of the Gods as CPW staff set out bait. Then they come running,” officials tweeted.

CPW says Tuesday’s free meal was disrupted by a tussle between two big males.

“Although there was plenty of apple pulp and hay spread around the bait site, the two largest rams insisted on jostling each other and pushing into the other’s way,” CPW tweeted. They said two rams squared off repeatedly.

Other members of the herd tried to enjoy a peaceful meal.

“There were tender moments, too, Monday as bighorn sheep rubbed and nuzzled each other during the feeding session.”

There are approximately 120 sheep in the herd. Soon, CPW will net 20 of the sheep and relocate them to Beaver Creek, south of Victor, in Teller County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.