Bossier Parish Community College gets new fire science program

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KTBS) — A fire science program launched by the Bossier Parish Community College is further evidence that community college is no longer just for people getting started with their higher education journey. Many career professionals are attending school to enhance their current skillset.

Chris Chadwick has worked at the Shreveport Fire Department for over 20 years. One might not think he would be a candidate to go back to college. However, he is enrolled in the program and said, “When I know something, I want to know the very best of it. I want to be the best at what I do. Getting your degree and getting involved in this fire science program has allowed me to do that.”

Many local firefighters jumped at the chance to further their knowledge of the industry with BPCC’s new fire science program. And surprisingly, it is 100 percent online.

“We are not the fire academy. So, a lot of times students still need to attend the fire academy or a traditional firefighter type training. We are kind of like the professional development interval,” explained Fire Science Program Director Beau Bevan about the appeal of the program, even to veteran firefighters.

Joseph Monceaux is also enrolled in the program. He has been a firefighter for 15 years and is stationed with district 4 of the Benton Fire Department. Even with many years of experience, the program has clarified various concepts for him.

“A lot of the stuff that I might have had an understanding that was kind of rudimentary to a degree, it cleared up a lot,” Monceaux said.

Chadwick and Monceaux use the program to share ideas with other firefighters to be most successful in the field.

“I’m able to converse with other brothers and sisters in the field and learn different ways to solve the same problem and preferably give a better way of doing it,” Monceaux said.

The fire science program can be taken on a part-time or fulltime schedule. It can be completed in as fast as four semesters.

The program is regionally accredited and helps firefighters earn hours through the national fire academy.

