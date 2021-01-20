Fight between brothers leads to deadly stabbing

National-World

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) — A fight between brothers in Bridgeport turned deadly, according to police.

Police said they arrested 25-year-old Julian Daivon Valle for killing his brother, 34-year-old Angel Valle.

Officers were called to a fight between the siblings on Pennsylvania Avenue just before 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

A report said one of the people involved was stabbed.

When police arrived, they found Angel Valle on the second floor of a home. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died from multiple stab wounds.

Julian Daivon Valle was arrested and brought to the police department.

He was charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor. He was given a court date of Wednesday and a bond of $1 million.

Police warned drivers to expect closures in the Pennsylvania Avenue area while they continue their investigation.

