Man sees capitol riot arrest as ‘A Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King moment for me’

MIAMI, FL (WFOR ) — One of the South Florida men arrested in connection with the Capitol attack is talking about his reasons for going to Washington, D.C.

“I went on the 6th to D.C. to protest against communism and prostitution,” Felipe Marquez said.

The Coral Springs resident admitted to CBS4 News he was in D.C. the day hundreds attacked the Capitol.

“How did you learn about going to D.C.?” asked CBS4’s Ty Russell.

“Just through the president,” Marquez answered.

Marquez was arrested Tuesday morning by the FBI. His arrest affidavit states someone tipped agents off about Marquez’s social media app Snapchat. Then investigators found video proof he drove in his Tesla to D.C. and stormed the Capitol. Marquez doesn’t see it that way.

“This is like a Rosa Parks, like Martin Luther King moment for me. As long as I’m peaceful and I can say, ‘Hey, let’s all come together,’ I think that’s the most important thing,” he said.

