Meter reader credited with saving homeowner’s life

SILVER CITY, New Mexico (KOAT) — A PNM meter reader is being credited for saving a woman’s life after he noticed something awry at a routine meter read.

According to a release from PNM, Luis Apodaca and the homeowner had a previous agreement that she would put her dogs away on the day that her meter was scheduled to be read each month.

But in December, Apodaca showed up and noticed something wasn’t right. One of the owner’s dogs was outside and appeared to be in distress and he heard sounds coming from inside the home that sounded like someone was hurt.

When Apodaca got closer, he saw the homeowner face down laying in a pool of blood.

Apodaca ran to the woman’s aid and called 911.

When paramedics arrived, the woman was transported and Apodaca went about his route.

The next month when Apodaca arrived to read the woman’s meter she approached him to ask if he was who had helped her. When he said yes, she thanked him and told him she had fallen that day, experienced a brain bleed, fractured two ribs and suffered several facial injuries as a result.

“I care about my community, the people in it, and we help each other,” Apodaca said. “I’m just glad I was in the right place at the right time and she survived this terrible incident.”

