Second woman arrested after being accused of trying to sneak drugs to inmates

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BAY MINETTE, Alabama (WALA) — Authorities have arrested the second woman connected to a case earlier this month when two women were accused of allegedly leaving drugs for an inmate outside of the courthouse in Bay Minette.

On the day of the incident, officials obtained a video showing Rebecca Ann Wills taping the package to a railing. They say the package contained Suboxone, Xanax, and meth. It was later found by a guard.

Willis was arrested and her alleged accomplice, Alexis Biron was later taken into custody in Ocean Spring, Mississippi.

On Wednesday, January 20, BCSO officials say they received information that Biron may be in the Ocean Springs area occupying a stolen car that was stolen out of Foley.

They say investigators contacted Ocean Springs PD and had them be on the look out for the vehicle. A short time later, OSPD located the vehicle and the occupant, Alexis Biron.

Biron was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

She is currently in the Jackson County Detention Center and will be extradited back to Alabama to face charges involving her attempt to introduce narcotics into the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections center that occurred on the day of the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.