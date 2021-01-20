Woman who lost husband to COVID-19 is thankful for memorials

National-World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — More than 400,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, and to honor the victims there are memorials happening nationwide. One of the memorials includes the Oregon Convention Center, lit up in red, white and blue on Tuesday night.

Robin Rosen’s late husband, Randy, is one of those 400,000 victims. He died at the beginning of December 2020. Rosen said it’s a solemn reminder to all those who have lost someone.

“I’m very proud of it, at least they’re showing what this virus is doing,” she said. Rosen said she never imagined losing her husband to COVID-19.

“I thought he was going to come home,” she said. “We both said we love you and his last message to me was, “I’m scared they put a tube down me and I can’t breathe.’”

As part of President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural ceremonies in Washington, D.C., a special lighting ceremony was held at the Lincoln Memorial Reflection Pool to honor those lost to the coronavirus.

“I’m very proud at least they’re acknowledging this virus and we’ve lost so many people… even around the world,” said Rosen.

She said she hopes this serves as a reminder for people to take the virus seriously.

“Please, please everybody, cover up, please wear a mask,” Rosen said.

By the end of this week, the death toll from the coronavirus is likely to surpass the number of Americans killed in World War II, which makes this pandemic the third most deadly tragedy in American history.

