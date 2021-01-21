Man rescued after falling through house floor, 20 feet down into well

National-World

GAFFNEY, South Carolina (WHNS) — The Gaffney Fire Chief said Thursday afternoon that crews responded to a home to rescue a man who had fallen into a well.

The incident happened at an address on Broad Street.

A 73-year-old man was doing work in the house when he fell through the floor and into a well.

The man fell about 20-25 feet down into the well, the fire chief said.

Rescue teams were able to free the man and EMS began treating him.

The man was conscious and talking but in pain when rescuers freed him, the chief said.

Firefighters said the floor of the home was very unstable and they had to use tools to reinforce the floor in the back bedroom before they could rescue the man.

The well was no longer in use.

The victim was a contractor who was working in the home while the homeowner was present, the chief explained.

