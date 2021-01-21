Nature Preschool adapts to outside learning during winter

National-World

Midland, MI (WNEM) — Nature Preschool at Chippewa Nature Center in Midland is in its 14th year.

This is the first year, however, the preschool will be almost 100 percent outside.

The weather wasn’t going to deter any preschoolers from putting on their thinking caps and getting their hands dirty.

“We started in September and we’ve been outdoors ever since,” said Madison Powell, Nature Preschool director.

The preschool has been on break since mid-December.

The school returns to class on Jan. 25, back to the outside classroom, where COVID-19 hasn’t been much of an issue.

“Being outdoors is a huge advantage for us, when we talk about the guidelines and some of the things that we’re really worried about indoors, we’re not as worried about those things when they’re out breathing clean, fresh air,” Powell said.

Of course, nature preschool has spent more than a decade having class outside.

Powell acknowledges the COVID-19 pandemic may have pushed their future plans into full speed.

“We have been working toward being more outdoors over the last several years,” Powell said. “This is just another big push to make that leap and go fully outdoors.”

