NFL to allow 22,000 fans at Super Bowl LV, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers

National-World

The National Football League will allow 22,000 fans at Super Bowl LV next month — including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who will get free tickets, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday.

The NFL made the decision “following discussions with public health officials, including the CDC, the Florida Department of Health, and area hospitals and health care systems,” according to a press release.

“These officials reviewed and provided feedback on the NFL’s comprehensive plans that will enable the league to host fans and the vaccinated health care workers in a safe and responsible way,” the statement added.

The league said health care workers will be recognized with planned tributes in the stadium and during the broadcast.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, February 7.