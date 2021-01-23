17-year cicadas making their way into Tennessee

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The species coming in, Broods, are designated by scientists by roman numerals.

There are three 13-year cicada broods (XIX, XXII and XXIII), and 12 of the 17- year cicada broods (I-X, XIII and XIV).

Adults usually emerge in early May in large numbers when the soil temperature 4 inches deep is 67 degrees Fahrenheit.

Four or five days after emergence, the males start “singing.” This high-pitched, shrill call is produced by two drum-like membranes on the side of the abdomen.

This song serves as a mating call for females which then begin laying eggs.

Apple, pear, dogwood, oak and hickory are favorite hosts; however, many others have been reported.

More information on the cicadas and their life can be found online.

