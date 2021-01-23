73-year-old man bitten by shark while snorkeling at Ka’anapali Beach

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Maui, HI (KITV) — Monday at about 7:45 a.m., a 73-year-old man was bitten by a shark while snorkeling at Ka’anapali Beach on Maui.

It happened in waters fronting the Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort, about 40 yards out. Maui Fire and Ocean Safety responded to the call after the California visitor was reportedly bit by an estimated eight foot shark.

The victim made it to shore on his own, and was given first aid by staff at the resort.

The man suffered lacerations to his calf, but is said to be in good condition. He is still being evaluated by medics.

Beach goers are advised to stay out of the water.

“Shark warning signs have been posted from Pu’u Keka’a (Black Rock Beach) to Honokowai Beach Park warning people to stay out of the ocean until an all-clear is given,” said DLNR DOCARE Lt. Ron Cahill.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.