Man in custody after Portland vehicle killed one pedestrian and injured five others over a dozen blocks

A man is in custody following an incident on Monday afternoon during which a vehicle struck at least six people — killing one — in Portland, Oregon, authorities said.

The Portland Police Bureau said one person died at a hospital, but didn’t identify the victim.

Five others were hospitalized with injuries that they should recover from, Fire and Rescue Lt. Rich Chatman said earlier on Monday during a news conference. An unspecified number of other people were hurt, but didn’t need to go to the hospital.

The crime scene stretched over more than a dozen blocks in southeast Portland, on both roads and sidewalks. Vehicles were also struck during the incident, police said. Calls to 911 began shortly after 1 p.m. PT.

“As you can imagine, it was a lot of chaos going on,” Chatman said.

Portland Police Officer Derek Carmon said the vehicle, a Honda Element, ultimately crashed, and witnesses “just kind of corralled” the suspect as he tried to run and kept him contained until police arrived.

Police didn’t release any information about the suspect’s identity or motive.

“The suspect is being processed and arrest information will be available at a later time,” police said.

Police said it would take hours to clean up debris and collect evidence over the wide crime scene. They are asking for local residents to provide them with any additional evidence they may come across.

“And video,” Carmon said. “Video is huge.”