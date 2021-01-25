Neighbors keep spirit alive curbside with Yardi Gras

National-World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Across Mobile people are letting their creative juices flow into the streets, hoping to keep the Mardi Gras spirit alive.

Since carnival was curbed by COVID-19, many are bringing the party curbside!

“Share the spirit with everyone as they drive by and I hope that people smile when they see what we have set up,” said Jamie Franco-Zamudio.

From yard signs and wreaths to beads, bling, streamers and even memes, rolling through midtown you can see characters come to life.

Each home has its own spin on how they want to spread the Mardi Gras magic, making people, laugh, smile and marvel as homes transform into floats with bigger than life size pieces.

“We are the animal farm. It started off with the big rooster and everyday I come out and my husband’s created a new animal to go on the farm. He got up this morning and said today’s donkey day! And I’m like mmmmmm ok!” laughed Linda Stringer.

On Church Street neighbors have been challenged to a friendly decorating competition organized by roommates, Eric Hudgins and Johnny Wester.

“So we’re gonna give out prizes and things like that for whoever has the best yard. We’re actually gonna let our neighbors vote,” said Hudgins.

“This is a time of celebration and not a time of sorrow so we want to try and keep that alive so it’s important to cheer people up the best way we can,” said Wester.

Some are using Yardi Gras as a way to support local artists like Soynika Edwards-Bush who was hired to paint a makeshift float based on a Netflix series.

“Just imagine a float but deconstructed and reimagined so each porch has its own different meaning different theme so this just gives artists a chance to just come with something and just go at it,” said Edwards-Bush.

Hudgins and Wester are giving their neighbors until about February 15th to deck out their homes before judging begins.

They plan to send out fliers with more information ahead of time.

An organization called the Mobile Porch Parade is also creating a map of homes decorated for Mardi Gras to help guide people who want to sight-see.

