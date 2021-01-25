Police break up big fight at trampoline park

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HAMDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Dozens of teenagers were involved in a fight at a trampoline park in Hamden over the weekend.

Police said they were called to the Funz Trampoline Park on Dixwell Avenue Saturday around 9 p.m.

They said they found 40 to 60 teens standing in front of the building. Many of them were fighting.

New Haven police were called to help Hamden officers quell the fight.

Hamden police estimated that there were an additional 150 people inside the trampoline park. They said the people did not appear to be social distancing in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. They also reported very few face masks being worn.

Police did not say if anyone is facing charges.

The Quinnipiac Valley Health District will be notified of the violations, police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.