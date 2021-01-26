Samuel L. Jackson gets ‘1st Jab’ of COVID-19 vaccine at The Forum

National-World

INGLEWOOD, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — Nick Fury is calling on Avengers fans to assemble and get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Samuel L. Jackson, who plays leader of the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero team, donned an Avengers mask as he received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Forum in Inglewood.

“At The Forum getting that 1st jab!!” he wrote in an Instagram post.

California has opened up vaccinations for people 65 and older, which includes the 72-year-old action star.

Jackson says he’s about to “bust back out” now that he’s been vaccinated, and is encouraging others to get their doses, too.

