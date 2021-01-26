These ‘Puppygram’ deliveries offer snuggles, kisses from dogs in need of a home

National-World

MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) — Throughout the month of February, puppy love can be delivered across the Kansas City area.

Great Plains SPCA volunteers will deliver puppygrams to recipients to play with, smooch and snuggle for 15-30 minutes. They can be delivered to businesses or residences.

“Puppygrams are a sweet and unique way to brighten someone’s day, while helping to sustain the life-saving work we do at Great Plains SPCA,” Great Plains SPCA’s Chief Executive Officer Tam Singer said.

Puppygrams will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase one.

Prices start at $100 for 15 minutes of puppy time.

Puppygrams will be delivered on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays to locations within 25 miles of the Great Plains SPCA campus in Merriam.

Puppygram puppies will be made available for adoption throughout the month of February and will appear on the Great Plains SPCA website, greatplainsspca.org/adopt.

