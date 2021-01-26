Woman defends racist rant that was caught on camera

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LEHIGH ACRES, Florida (WBBH) — A woman was being recorded when she called someone the n-word, among other expletives, without even blinking an eye.

Gina Brashear was caught verbally assaulting people and has proved that racism is far from dead. She is heard using the n-word six times in a single video.

The rant came after Brashear was angry about a truck being parked in the road.

She launched the racist attack against Will Osley and Melvin Finley of OF Logistics. The two Black men were working to unload sheet metal from a semi-truck on Saturday.

“Me and him are on the back of the truck. We’re still working. We’re still unloading the sheets of metal onto the pallet,” said Finley. “We start hearing this commotion on the other side of the truck jut getting louder and louder and more intense.”

The customer started recording the racist attack.

Brashear didn’t come out of her home, but spoke with NBC-2’s Gage Goulding on the phone.

In fact, she told NBC2 that she is a racist.

“It doesn’t matter if I said it 100 times in 30 seconds,” said Brashear. “There’s nothing illegal about saying it.”

Gage: “Do you feel that it is okay to use that derogatory word.”

Gina: “Absolutely. Do I have reasons to be racist? Absolutely I do.”

She was asked whether she cared about people calling her racist online.

“The one you need to get straight coming from me, I don’t care who’s upset. I don’t care that I’m called a racist,” she said.

The victims said they have never experienced such extreme racism before.

“I’ve been insulted before. It’s nothing new to me, but this time around it’s a little, I don’t know, it just feels a little different,” Melvin Finley of OF Logistics said. “I have a 7-year-old son and I dread the day that he would have to go through anything similar to what I have had to go through.”

They hope this story is the catalyst for change.

“It’s 2021 man, I don’t, I don’t even know,” said Osley.

“We have a very long way to go,” said Finley. “We have not come as far as we claim. We have a long way to go.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.