Four swastikas found etched into dorm elevator

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University officials are investigating after four swastikas were found etched into the walls of a dormitory elevator on the Peabody Institute campus.

The incident wasn’t just reported to campus security, but also to federal law enforcement as a possible hate crime. The university also launched its own investigation through its Office of Institutional Equity.

“Johns Hopkins University unequivocally condemns the use of this symbol of hate and the anti-Semitism it embodies in all its forms,” said university officials in a letter to the community. “We take seriously this and every incident that glorifies hate and violence, and we will continue to investigate and to take all appropriate action to protect the safety and well-being of all members of our community.”

The university also offered counseling to students and faculty.

The anti-Semitic symbol was used by Nazis after the first World War and continues to be used as a hate symbol for various extremist groups, including neo-Nazis.

Any members of our community who have concerns about their safety should contact Campus Security at 410-516-7777. And if you have any information or questions about this incident, please contact the Office of Institutional Equity.

