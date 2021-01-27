Man reunited with dog after it was taken during altercation outside hotel

National-World

WOODLAND, CA (KOVR) — Officers say a Woodland man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked someone and stole their dog outside a hotel in the city.

The incident happened late Monday afternoon near the front lobby doors of the Woodland Hotel. Police say the suspect, 28-year-old Adam McCord, crossed paths with someone who was out with their dog.

McCord reportedly started yelling at the person, but it’s unclear what was causing him to get upset.

At some point, McCord allegedly knocked the person to the ground and started punching him. McCord then took off with the victim’s white Maltese.

Officers were later able to track down McCord as well as the dog. McCord was arrested and the dog has now been safely returned to its rightful owner.

McCord is now facing charges of robbery and has been booked into Yolo County Jail.

