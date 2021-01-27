PE teacher saves choking elementary school student

National-World

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Plymouth PE teacher is getting some much-deserved recognition for helping a choking student. The district said Billy Brunstrom of Manomet Elementary School came to the rescue last week during dismissal.

“Brunstrom noticed a student giving the universal choking sign and struggling for air,” Plymouth Public Schools said in a Facebook post. “He quickly pulled the student aside and used his First Aid/CPR training to administer the Heimlich Maneuver, which successfully cleared the airway.”

The district also praised school nurse educator Luanne Nemes for assisting. She said the student did an important thing by using the universal choking sign during that “very scary moment.”

The school thanked Brunstrom Tuesday for his “swift actions” with a cake and a Superman T-shirt.

The district said medical emergency response planning in schools is a priority.

“Although we hope our staff is never in a situation such as this one, we are always grateful for their immediate response and constant care for students,” the district said.

Members of the Plymouth community commenting on Facebook were appreciative of Brunstrom’s efforts.

“Thanks, Mr. B!,” one commenter wrote. “We are so fortunate to have such great people watching out for our kids.”

