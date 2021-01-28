After chainsaw theft, Waynesville Firewood Ministry overwhelmed, grateful for donations

National-World

WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Last week, five chainsaws were stolen from a firewood ministry in Waynesville.

Richard Reeves uses those saws to cut wood to help those in need stay warm in the winter.

As soon as word got out, dozens of people contacted him wanting to help.

Several people came by to donate replacement saws. Reeves is up to 10 now — more than he can use — so Reeves asks that anyone still wanting to help contribute money towards the firewood ministry’s cause.

That money will go to a shed so he can lock up his saws and prevent any sort of future theft. He said he’s so thankful to people who live in the area.

“It amazes me the number of great people we have in this community and surrounding communities,” Reeves said. “I got one of the saws from Swannanoa, got two from Asheville.”

Just a few days after the theft, Waynesville police arrested Joshua Pressley, who has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods.

