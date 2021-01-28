Two inmates who escaped an Arizona prison have been recaptured

National-World

Law enforcement officials on Thursday recaptured two inmates who escaped from a state prison in Florence, Arizona, over the weekend, thanks to tips from the public.

John Charpiot and David Harmon were captured after two people called authorities and said they had seen individuals who they believed were the missing fugitives, according to a news release on the Coolidge Police Department’s Facebook page.

They were subsequently arrested by police and US Marshals. The two men are now awaiting transport back to the Department of Corrections, according to Coolidge Police.

Charpiot and Harmon escaped Saturday night after they used a large air conditioning unit as a ram to break into a closet and steal tools used in their escape, law enforcement officials said in a news conference Monday.

The state and the US Marshals had offered up to $70,000 in rewards for information leading to their capture.

Charpiot is a convicted sex offender who was sentenced to 35 years in prison, while Harmon was serving a 100-year sentence for kidnapping and burglary following a long list of past criminal convictions, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation & Reentry.