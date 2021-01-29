Arizona lawmaker introduces street racer legislation as the problem grows statewide

National-World

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — From Scottsdale to Tucson, street racing and illegal car meetups are now a statewide issue. Arizona’s Family first exposed the problem in an undercover investigation more than a year ago and it’s still a big problem. In Scottsdale, hundreds of cars are meeting at a Park and Ride parking lot at Thunderbird and Scottsdale roads. Some of those cars street race up and down Scottsdale Road.

“It’s actually kind of frightening,” a woman who chose to be anonymous said.

“I’m worried that someone is going to hit me and cause an accident,” the woman added.

The Scottsdale Police Department is seeing an increase in speed racing. The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety gave its traffic unit a $60,000 grant for enforcement. A spokesperson told Arizona’s Family that they’re aware of the problem on Scottsdale Road and dedicated patrols and a special unit to stop them.

“It’s becoming more dangerous,” said state Sen. Paul Boyer, who is introducing a bipartisan bill to bring harsher penalties for street racing and takeovers.

It would bring a $1,000 fine on top of misdemeanor charges and a seven-day vehicle impound. The tickets would finance a “drag racing prevention enforcement fund.”

“It’s more than just street takeovers. There’s a lot of illegal activities,” said Boyer.

Boyer said the street takeovers have produced drugs, DUIs and people shooting at police officers as well as endangering drivers on the road.

Boyer tried to pass similar legislation last year, but it didn’t make it out of committee. That bill had a 30-day vehicle impound.

Boyer said some viewed that as unconstitutional but he said he wrote a legal opinion for this year’s bill and said it is constitutional. The bill is yet to be assigned by the Senate president.

