Covid-19 outbreak forces Georgia elementary school to shift to virtual only classes

Coweta County, GA (WGCL) — A Coweta County elementary school is the latest school to suspend face-to-face instruction due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to a notice sent to parents, Elm Elementary School will end in-person instructions starting today. Classes will be conducted virtually, and in-person classes are expected to resume on Thursday, February 4.

The notice sent to parents stated, “17 staff members and 97 students are unavailable to return to school because of quarantines, isolation, symptoms or other factors related to COVID-19.”

Quarantines, according to the notice, have come from exposure to COVID-19 cases in the community as well as within the school.

Officials warn the number of quarantine cases could increase as the school continues to contract trace.

Between January 19 and January 27, the school has reported seven positive COVID-19 cases amongst students and staff. The school system is awaiting additional COVID-19 test results.

“The school system will continue to monitor conditions and seek guidance during this period and will advise parents of any alteration to those plans,” the notice stated.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the principal or school nurse.

