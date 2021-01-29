Hotel offers guests a personal concierge to navigate Hawaii’s pre-travel testing

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — The Alohilani Resort in Waikiki is now offering guests a personal concierge to navigate Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program.

Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association CEO Mufi Hannemann on Thursday called that program a possible blue print to reignite tourism.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi co-signed the program and added another idea he hopes helps our economy.

“If there’s one complaint we continue to hear it’s that people sometimes have difficulty getting their test verified within 72 hours,” Hannemann said.

Alohilani’s concierge program is operated by Hawaii-based V2 Medical Group where travelers are walked through test protocols including uploading test results before they go wheels up for the islands.

Kelly Sanders, Senior Vice President of Hawaii Operations for Alohilani’s parent company, Highgate Hotels, said Hawaii tourists in December show their top concern is navigating travel restrictions.

“Making sure you had the results there was a lot of anxiety built up if you’re going to the airport and you still don’t have your results and you get on a plane just hoping the test arrives,” Sanders said.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi gives that plan his seal of approval.

“That’s what we’re looking for here is to be able to bring our tourists in and not have them be the dreaded source if you will of spreading of the disease that’s the end game here,” Mayor Blangiardi said.

He also insinuated one of his ideas may soon need approval from Governor David Ige.

The mayor wants to re-open bars.

“Having spoken to a lot of bar owners they have really been brought to their knees it’s been very very punishing I want to believe in them people who want to maintain those businesses keep them open serve the public that they will adhere to the things we ask them to do so we can go about the business again of having places to go to entertain themselves and feel good about life,” Mayor Blangiardi said.

Mayor Blangiardi also wants team sports to resume for practices, but not games yet.

Any of those changes requires Governor Ige to sign-off, because it’s a change to O’ahu’s tiered recovery plan.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.