Parents demand student athletes return to the field

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/KVVU) — If kids can go back to class, why can’t they go back on the field? Some parents are asking that question and demanding the Clark County School District bring back high school sports.

Thursday afternoon, dozens of students and their parents came together outside the Clark County School District’s Administrative Center holding signs and chanting “let them play, let them play.”

Parents say they must fight for what’s best for their kids. School sports can be life changing for students and the reason they want to go to school. For some, it’s also a way to get a college scholarship.

For Angela Wallace, mother of two student athletes at Foothill High School, the decision is simple. Wallace shared it’s been heartbreaking watching her kids battle depression during distance learning.

“I see my kids sleeping all day, not wanting to get up, having a hard time even logging into school,” Wallace explained.

Wallace contends sports bring joy and motivation to her children’s lives.

“It’s important not only for the socialization in school, but it builds character, it builds lifelong friendships,” Wallace argued.

“It just doesn’t feel right to me like I just don’t see my friends anymore,” said Angela’s son Vyron Rosquist Wallace, a varsity football player. Rosquist Wallace hopes to use sports as a path to college and worries not being able to play this year in high school will prevent him from achieving that goal.

“Not get to go to college it’s going to suck,” Rosquist Wallace said.

Whether it’s masks, hand sanitizer, or vaccines…. Rosquist Wallace is willing to go through any safety precaution to get back on the field.

“I would definitely be willing to go do that just so we could have a season. It would make everyone’s year of we could have a season right now,” Rosquist Wallace added.

CCSD announced last week that all fall sports would be cancelled, but some people are optimistic that springs sports could have a short season at some point this year.

