Petition asks for ‘thin blue line’ mural to be removed from high school

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

TAUNTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Taunton Police will meet with school leaders about a growing controversy surrounding a mural featuring a “thin blue line” flag.

The mural, painted on a wall at Taunton High School, has been there for years.

The mural was designed to support police officers. But now, there’s a petition to take it down.

While members of the Taunton Diversity Network don’t know who started that petition, the group is supporting it.

“The negative vibe is not the support of the police,” said April Cabrera Funches of the Taunton Diversity Network. We fully support the police department and the work that they do. We do know there are, we talk about it all the time, that there are some bad apples. But lately, that flag has been used to really promote and support white supremacy.”

Similar thin blue line flags were seen during the riot at the U.S. Capitol, and it’s been used as a counter to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Taunton Police said the mural was originally painted with a diverse group of students.

Officials say the department is ready to listen to the concerns and hopes to come up with an amicable solution.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.