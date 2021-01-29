Police seize 3/4 pound of meth, baby bottle meth pipe during traffic stop

National-World

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, IN (WBND) — An officer who stopped a suspicious vehicle seized .75 pounds of methamphetamine, cash and a meth pipe made from baby bottles, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department.

A sergeant who was on patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle driving through a parking lot early Wednesday morning.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the Chevy Blazer at 1:43 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old Jason Cochran, did not have a valid driver’s license, reports said.

The passenger, 43-year-old Stephanie Fugate, was wanted on two felony warrants in Cass County, Michigan.

In a search of the suspects and the impounded vehicle, police located $1525 in cash, .75 pounds of meth, a meth pipe made of baby bottles, reports said.

They also found multiple driver’s licenses, credit cards and social security cards belonging to various other people, reports said.

Cochran was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of controlled substance with intent to deal and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.

Fugate was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of possession of paraphernalia and a hold for Cass County.

