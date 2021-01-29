Students build home from ground up as part of high school curriculum

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

JAMISON, Pennsylvania (KYW) — High school students at Middle Bucks Institute of Technology in Jamison are putting the finishing touches on a home that took three years to build from the ground up. The two-story, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath colonial is the school’s 37th student-built house and at nearly 2,700 square feet, it’s the largest one built to date.

“Doing the roof, that was probably my favorite part because it was a step out of my comfort zone,” said Lydia Schneer, a senior at Central Bucks West High School. “I’m not scared of heights, but it makes anyone a little worried being up that high, so that’s why I love this class because it does push you out of your comfort zone.”

Once complete, the home will be sold through a sealed bidding process with a minimum bid of $140,000.

The build not only allows students from four Bucks County high schools to put what they’re learning in their regular classrooms to the test, but the sale of the home will fund the next house to be built by future students.

“Not just the carpentry students, but the electrical students, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning students, and the architectural department,” MBIT carpentry instructor Dennis Wichen said. “All the building facets of this school are involved in building the house, so it’s a really great experience for the kids.”

The buyer will be responsible for disassembling the modular house and moving it to its new location.

If you’re interested in taking a tour of the home or putting in a bid, contact Rob Vining at 215-343-2480 x 106 or rvining@mbit.org. Bids are due by 3 p.m. on March 2 and will be unsealed over ZOOM at 4 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.