Bridge wall damaged 1 week after 3 year project – KCTV

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — KDOT announced all lanes of Westbound I-70 will be closed for several days on the bridge over the Lewis and Clark Viaduct due to damaged done Friday by a semi that overturned.

The bridge re-opened less than a week ago after being closed for more than two years to fix it.

A semi carrying wrecked cars smashed into the curve, sending some of the cars onto the street below.

“That explains the half of a car that was below the bridge,” said Patrick Doherty.

The Colonial Club bartender saw the wreck while walking his dog.

“It looked like a scene out of a Die Hard movie or something. There was a semi turned over and then whatever it was carrying fell on the semi below,” he said.

Amazingly, no one was hurt, but the damage to the bridge means all westbound lanes will be closed for days until KDOT can finish repairs. The bridge was closed in 2018 for a $65-million-dollar overhaul and just re-opened last weekend.

“It was nice for the week it was open but now it’s back to 670,” Doherty said, with a chuckle and a shrug.

KDOT says it will be closed through the weekend for certain but hasn’t given an estimate for how long after that.

