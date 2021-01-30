Family pens heart felt thank you to officer

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Thank you notes have not gone out of style for one local family. A member took time to pen their gratitude to an Atlanta police officer.

Zone 5 Atlanta Police Officer Bennie Hardeman said he was touched when he received a thank you note from the family of a driver he had helped in December 2020. The driver’s car had died on her in the middle lane on Interstate 75/85 near the 17th Street Bridge around 4 p.m.

Officer Hardeman helped the driver to a safe location and then contacted a tow truck to remove the car. He also waited with the woman until her family picked her up.

In the note, the woman’s daughter wrote about the year being rough for the family, and her mom was currently undergoing chemotherapy. The family wanted to express their support for law enforcement and thank Officer Hardeman. It so happens the father of the woman Hardeman helped had been an Atlanta police officer.

Atlanta Police Department posted to its Facebook page about Officer Hardeman’s actions:

The actions taken by Ofc. Hardeman are just one of the many examples of good deeds that our officers do every day without recognition or praise. They wear the badge because they truly care about helping people and making their communities a better place. Thank you to Officer Hardeman and all of our officers who do good things every day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.