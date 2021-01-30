Kraft is cooking up pink mac & cheese for Valentine’s Day

National-World

One of the greatest duos of all time — macaroni and cheese — is getting a Valentine’s Day makeover.

The Kraft Heinz Company is giving away 1,000 boxes of pink Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese to celebrate Cupid’s big day.

Giveaway winners will receive a box of the classic macaroni and cheese along with a candy flavor packet that turns the traditionally orange dish pink and adds a hint of sweet flavor, Kraft said.

Winners will receive their prize in time for Valentine’s Day, so it can be enjoyed with a side of champagne, chocolate or candy hearts.

Whether you’re lucky in love or celebrating solo, you can enter to win the pink mac & cheese at Kraft’s website through February 8.