Die-hard revelers keeping Mardi Gras mega-store busy

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA ) — A Mardi Gras mega-store. Toomey’s never disappoints.

All the way from Milbrook, Alabama. Members representing American Legion Post 133 — gearing up for a parade next weekend — drove 2 1/2 hours to stock up on must-have trinkets.

“It’s not too bad… We are eating at Lambert’s after… Makes it worthwhile.”

With parades cancelled in the Port City — Toomey’s has seen a dramatic shift in business this year.

“Decorations, decorations, decorations,” said Kim Brown, Toomey’s

They’ll tell “Yardi Gras” has been a blessing.

And all the decorating is contagious.

“I had thought I would not do yard decorations…. but then I decided I would. There are several neighbors on our street that are doing it. So, I’m trying to get into the spirit and add a few new things to my Mardi Gras celebration outside,” said Vera Lynn Sheet, Mobile.

Toomey’s specialty beads are also still in high demand — everything from sunflowers, red solo cups, and enough traditional Mardi Gras to go around. And nothing says Mobile tradition like Moon Pies. You’ll even find some non-traditional stuff.

“We found a porpoise, a mermaid tail necklace, and airplanes, and all kinds of fun stuff,” said Jim Hartman, Mobile.

So even the good times may not technically be rolling — Mobile’s party is still very much alive and already looking forward to a Mardi Gras without COVID.

“Mardi Gras 2022 is going to be unreal,” said Brown.

Toomey’s is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“If we didn’t have exactly what you wanted…. we did a couple of diy items. We took the little plastic footballs and made 16 foot garland. We took some other throw balls and made a different type of garland,” said Brown.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.