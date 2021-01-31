Grubhub has partnered with the Girl Scouts to help safely sell cookies and teach entrepreneurship

National-World

With the continuation of the pandemic, the Girl Scouts of America (GSUSA) is getting creative for cookie season. Besides safe in-person sales, the beloved cookies will be sold online for a second year and, for the first time, through food delivery service Grubhub.

The national office announced the partnership earlier this month when it kicked off cookie season. The food delivery service is currently being used in select markets and additional cities are being added as the season goes on. Grubhub is waiving all fees for the Girl Scouts to make this option feasible for sales without reducing troops’ and councils’ proceeds, according to organization.

To kick off the partnership, Grubhub will be delivering cookies for free with a minimum purchase of $15 through February 14.

“We’re proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely and using their earnings to make the world a better place,” interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty said in a statement.

“This season, our girls will continue to exemplify what the cookie program taught them — how to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics, and pivot to new ways of doing business when things don’t go according to plan.”

The partnership is meant to give local Girl Scouts experience in entrepreneurship. Local troops will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology.

“The cookie program is what keeps Girl Scouts thriving in communities across the country and is proven to build girls’ leadership skills and help them become successful in life,” Batty said.

For online sales, customers can use the cookie finder to get connected to a local portal if they do not know any local troop members. Some areas have already been selling cookies online, but the option will be available nationwide on Monday.