Ohio grand jury indicts Columbus officer who fatally shot Andre Hill, state attorney general says

National-World

Adam Coy, the former Columbus, Ohio, police officer who shot and killed Andre Hill, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on several charges and later arrested, according to an announcement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Coy was arrested at his attorney’s office Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault, and two counts of dereliction of duty — one based on Coy’s failure to use his body camera and one “based on his failure to inform his fellow officer that he felt Andre Hill presented a danger,” Yost said.

Coy fatally shot Hill, who was Black, December 22 within seconds of their encounter as Hill walked toward Coy holding an illuminated cell phone in his left hand, body camera footage shows. Hill was unarmed.