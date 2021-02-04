$22,000 flute found after out-of-town musician lost it on blue line

National-World

CHICAGO (WBBM ) — There was some good news Wednesday for the out-of-town musician who left his flute on a CTA Blue Line train – the instrument has been found.

Flautist Donald Rabin was riding the Blue Line Friday night when he lost the flute.

He was rushing to get off the ‘L’ at the Logan Square Blue Line subway stop. He had his phone, which he needed to catch his Lyft, and he was also juggling bags. And then he realized he had left his $22,000 flute on the train.

Rabin told CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov this week that the flute also has deep sentimental value.

“It’s a professional flute that, when my grandmother died, this was part of the inheritance that I received, and so I like to take that little bit with me whenever I go play the flute,” Rabin said.

Late Wednesday, Rabin learned the flute turned up in a pawn shop after a homeless couple tried to sell it.

