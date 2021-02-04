Police searching for armed, unmasked man who stole chicken from Roscoe’s

National-World

Pasadena, California (KCAL/KCBS) — A maskless man walked into Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Pasadena Wednesday evening, and that’s when employees said the trouble began.

The man, seen in security footage wearing a dark blue shirt, was first asked by the cashier to put on a face covering as required by local health orders.

“He said, ‘Why don’t you come over here and tell me to my face,’” Robert Gonzalez, a cook, said. “And he told him again, ‘Just put a mask on,’ and then that’s when he got mad and pulled out a gun, I guess.”

The man then went back toward the kitchen where Gonzalez said the man pointed a gun at him and demanded that Gonzalez put all of the chicken in the bag.

When asked for clarification about whether the armed man meant money or food, Gonzalez said, “They ain’t got no money in the kitchen.”

There was plenty of chicken in the kitchen, but no bag, so the man grabbed a couple of takeout orders that had already been prepared while the employees ran out the back of the building.

“I understand our chicken is good, but, I mean, that’s some expensive chicken he’s got there,” Gonzalez said. “It was just pretty stupid and crazy at the same time.”

None of the employees were harmed in the bizarre incident.

The Pasadena Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for the man who fled the scene in a light colored sedan with another passenger.

