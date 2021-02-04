US Marshal was shot while trying to arrest Baltimore man wanted for shooting at police

National-World

A US Marshal was shot and seriously injured Thursday in Baltimore while trying to arrest a fugitive who shot at police last weekend, law enforcement officials in the city said.

The marshal is recovering from surgery but is on life support in the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

The shooting came as investigators closed in on Donta Green, 30, who was wanted on 19 total charges, including attempted murder and armed robbery, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Green had allegedly fired at Baltimore Police officers on Saturday at a grocery store, Harrison said.

He was deemed a high-risk fugitive, so the Baltimore Police investigation was assisted by US Marshals, he said.

At about 6:45 a.m. Thursday, marshals knocked, announced themselves and made entry into a home connected to Green, Harrison said. There, he fired at them, hitting one deputy, and the marshals returned fire, striking Green, the commissioner said.

A task force medic rendered first aid but Green was later declared dead, the US Marshals said in a statement. Weapons were recovered at the scene, the statement said.

Don Snider, Commander of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, said the marshals entered the home and “began taking fire from an individual hiding in a closet.”

The deputy was shot in the torso and arrived to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center “quite sick,” according to Dr. Thomas M. Scalea.

“We are very hopeful but you just never know, it’s just too early,” he said.

Snider did not identify the deputy but said he was a member of the special operations group and a veteran of the US Marine Corps.

Baltimore Police are conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Harrison connected the shooting to a violent incident in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday, when two FBI agents were killed and three others were shot as they executed a search warrant.

“Going after violent offenders is one of the most dangerous jobs in America,” Harrison said. “(Tuesday) we lost two federal law enforcement officers, and several others were wounded, and our thoughts and prayers are with them also.”