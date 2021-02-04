‘Very tragic situation’: Mother, 2 girls murdered in Missouri home

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

St. Louis (KMOV) — A mother and two girls are dead after a shooting in South City’s Dutchtown neighborhood.

Officers were called to a home in the 4100 block of South Grand around 7 a.m. Thursday. Police later confirmed that a woman in her 30s and two girls, believed to be 7 and 1 years old, were found shot to death inside the home. According to St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, the woman appears to be the girls’ mother.

“This is not being investigated as a suicide,” Chief Hayden said. “This is being investigated as a homicide, and so again we’re asking any and everyone that has any information on this situation to contact our homicide division or CrimeStoppers.”

While addressing the media at the crime scene, Chief Hayden said it was a “very tragic situation” and a “gruesome” scene.

The KMOV News app has comprehensive news, weather and sports coverage for the St. Louis area.

“As you can imagine, if somebody was shot, and there’s a lot of disturbing evidence inside. Very disturbing, and I’m sure it’s traumatic, traumatizing to the officers that went in,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding the triple homicide is encouraged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.