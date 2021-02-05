Bus veers off road into trees to avoid sliding into traffic

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Wauwatosa, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Milwaukee Country Transit System bus veered off the road Thursday afternoon during the snowstorm to avoid hitting cars stopped in front of it at a red light.

It happened at about 1:50 p.m. on 68th Street, just north of State Street, in Wauwatosa.

The bus came to a complete stop after hitting a patch of bushes and trees, MCTS spokesman Matt Sliker told WISN 12 News.

Sliker said 13 passengers were on the bus and no injuries were reported, however Wauwatosa Police later tweeted that one minor injury was reported.

One of the passengers, Joshua Andlar, blamed the bus driver for the crash.

“He was going down the hill speeding at 30-plus mph while it’s snowing and all of a sudden, there’s a bunch of cars in front of us, and he has to press his brakes so hard,” Andlar said. “As he made that sharp left, the bus kind of leaned to the right and it could have flipped, it actually could have been worse than that.”

Andlar shared video from inside the bus as Wauwatosa Fire Department crews cut the trees out from around the heavily damaged bus.

“If that driver had a not been speeding down that hill it never would have happened,” Andlar said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. I thought everybody was going to probably die, it was so scary.”

MCTS declined to release their own camera footage from the bus to WISN 12 News and said it is being used in their own internal investigation of the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.