Parents of children with compromised immune systems desperate to get Covid vaccine: ‘It should have been given thought’

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Boston (WBZ) — Some parents desperate to get the COVID vaccine are pleading with Gov. Charlie Baker. These mom and dads have babies with severely compromised immune systems.

Kim Napoli of Sudbury says for her family it could be life or death. She isn’t a health care worker. Napoli’s daughter Shea was born on March 13 of last year. It’s the day the U.S. declared coronavirus a national emergency.

For seven months, Shea was all smiles. “She is just a ray of light. Always smiley and that’s how we knew there was something off. She just wasn’t as exuberant as she normally is,” said Napoli, recalling how Shea began to act in October.

Shea had a pesky fever and was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital. “That’s when we found out she had leukemia. And we were admitted directly into the ICU and that night we started getting transfusions to save her life,” Napoli said.

Shea is in and out of the hospital. She has had two rounds of chemotherapy and needs three more. Every day her mom worries about the cancer and catching coronavirus.

“I could get the virus and pass it along to her and that would be devastating or I could get the virus and not be there for her which would also be devastating,” Napoli said.

Kim Napoli and other parents in her position are worried about spreading the virus to their severely compromised children. They have been reaching out to lawmakers hoping to move up in line for the vaccine.

WBZ asked Governor Charlie Baker if it’s possible. He said the Department of Public Health has been discussing it: “They are considering that. They made that request a few days ago and they are considering it,” Baker said.

Not a yes. Not a no. But something.

“It’s not a huge group of people we are talking about,” Napoli said. “It seems like it’s one that should have been given thought and definitely should now.”

The prognosis is very good for Shea but the bills are piling up. A GoFundMe page has been set up if you’d like to help the Napoli family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.